South Africa: Tumi Morake Announces Free Virtual Comedy Show

Tumi Morake is "coming out of hiding" to bring fans a free virtual comedy show on Wednesday.

The comedian shared a video on Instagram announcing the news. "Sign up for your virtual seat! I'm coming out of hiding lol!!!!" Tumi captioned the short clip.

In the video, the star explains that the show will take place on Wednesday 15 April at 20:00.

Fans who want to tune in are encouraged to follow the link in the comedian's Instagram bio, which will take them to the website where they can get free tickets.

Tumi is not the only local comedian who is trying to keep fans entertained during the national lockdown. Fellow stand-up, Chris Forrest, has been hosting a virtual quiz night, providing fun for families every Tuesday and Friday.

Source: The Juice