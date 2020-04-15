South Africa: Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport Launches After School Programme Online Portal to Assist During COVID-19 Lockdown

15 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Following the national lockdown regulations, the Western Cape After School Programme Office convened various donors and umbrella bodies to discuss the continuation of after school programmes despite school closures.

The first action was to establish a curated online portal of extra-curricular resources for whole child development. The resource, which can be found on https://www.thelearningtrust.org/asp-treasure-box has been jointly developed by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport's After School Programme Office, the Learning Trust, Assitej SA and Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and serves as a central 'treasure box' of resources from the 4-pillars of After School programmes.

All the resources are available to anyone who can connect online. However, Minister Anroux Marais said, "Recognizing that many vulnerable learners cannot access online resources the next action is to print an offline pack for learners and to make provision for data-free access going forward".

Despite school closures, quality education remains a priority as the Western Cape Government works tirelessly to expose learners to a variety of learning platforms and availing e-Resources to compliment curriculum needs.

