South Africa: Supersport to Screen Iconic Sport Films Every Night Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

15 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

SuperSport in a statement to the media on Tuesday announced that it would be airing the greatest sports movies of all time on its channel.

Starting Friday, 17 April at 20:30 on SuperSport1 (DStv 201) viewers can tune in to watch some of the most iconic films themed around sport.

This announcement comes as the sporting world ground to a halt amid the spread of the coronavirus around the globe. There are currently no live mainstream sporting events taking place anywhere in the world.

The channel will air films every night at 20:30 for the next 60 days.

Kicking things off will be the iconic Jerry Maguire, followed by Senna (Saturday), Any Given Sunday (Sunday), Rocky 1-5 (next Monday to Friday), and Invictus (next Saturday).

The films will cover a multitude of sports, from rugby to boxing, from baseball to soccer and cycling and more and will vary from serious movies (Cinderella Man, Million Dollar Arm) and slapstick (The Waterboy, Happy Gilmore), to Oscar winners (The Colour of Money, Jerry Maguire) and tear-jerkers (Rudy, Rocky).

"We've negotiated with all the major studios to bring viewers this incredible line-up," said Gideon Khobane, chief executive of SuperSport.

"There really is something here for everyone, many of them classics with lines and scenes that resonate as strongly as ever."

The movies will also be available on DStv's Catch Up service.

