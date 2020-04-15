South Africa: Defence On Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

press release

The Surgeon General of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) can confirm that there are four positive cases of COVID-19 within the military community.

The three cases are from Western Cape and one from Gauteng Provinces. None of these members are uniformed members nor members deployed in support of the SAPS. It is imperative to note that the military community is bigger than the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The military community is inclusive of dependants of the serving, retired soldiers and others eligible for care by the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS). All COVID-19 cases are treated and managed as per COVID-19 prescribed protocol.

Frontline workers (emergency medical teams, nurses, doctors, porters including soldiers patrolling the townships) have been issued with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). Other preventative measures include thermal screening, hand sanitising and wearing of surgical masks by Department of Defence personnel.

In addition, the SA Military Health Service continues with COVID-19 awareness campaign by educating DOD members on correct use of the surgical masks, maintaining good basic hygiene principles and social distancing.

The SANDF has also identified quarantine and isolation facilities for the military community in preparation for the envisaged overflow in military hospitals and sickbays. These facilities are Department of Defence establishments with accommodation capacity in all Provinces.

The Surgeon General would like to emphasise that the military community is part of the broader South African population thus the SANDF is not immune from the spread of the coronavirus.