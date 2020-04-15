South Africa: 62 People in Gauteng Hospitals for COVID-19 - Provincial Health Department

The Gauteng health department says 62 people are currently receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19 in the province.

Johannesburg remains the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Gauteng, with 551 confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in the densely populated province currently sits at 909, the Gauteng health department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"There are 62 people that are currently hospitalised in various Gauteng health facilities, we are encouraged by the fact that most cases have not needed hospitalisation," departmental spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

According to the department, there have been 399 recoveries.

In addition, out of the 5 625 contacts to positive cases, 1 694 have been "discharged and cleared".

Breakdown of the Covid-19 cases per district in the province: Johannesburg: 551Tshwane: 100West Rand: 35Sedibeng: 9Ekurhuleni: 148Unallocated: 66

The total number of deaths currently sits at 4 in the province.

The department further said that the allocation of cases to various districts was an ongoing process.

"After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) corrections are made where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district," Kekana said.

South Africa has 2 415 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 87 022 tests conducted to date.

