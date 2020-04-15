Kenya: 9 More Test Positive for COVID-19 Raising Confirmed Cases to 225

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health Wednesday reported nine more coronavirus infections raising the total number of cases to 225.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said five patients from were from Nairobi and 4 from Mombasa.

He said none of the nine had a recent travel history outside the country.

“We have tested 803 samples out of which 9 have tested positive, the nine patients were picked up by surveillance teams with none having been picked from quarantine facilities,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said the nine patients were picked up by surveillance teams with none having been at any of the established quarantine facilities.

The CS noted the ministry had increased the capacity for mass testing, adding that this was the first time the Ministry had processed such a large number of samples.

Kagwe said 12 people have been discharged after recovering from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 53.

Another person succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 10.

The Ministry said 2,336 contacts have been monitored out of which 1,911 discharged, while 455 other contacts are being followed at the moment.

The CS said Kenya’s 4.6 per cent coronavirus death toll is within global 6.3 per cent range, warning that the country is not yet out of danger.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kagwe also revealed the health ministry has dispatched COVID-19 response team to Siaya county, on what he termed an urgent mission. The team led by Acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth also delivered medical supplies.

Siaya was on Tuesday listed among counties where the virus was spreading.

The CS has also emphasized the need to wear masks while in public places, while calling out bodaboda operators who he said are being reluctant in adhering to the directive.

“Some sectors of the economy are not taking serious what we are saying and I want to once again appeal to our bodaboda operators to adhere to the measures that we have said, it is in their enlightened self interest to do so. Let us all stand up for our country,” said Kagwe.

He further discouraged Kenyans from buying masks from vendors selling masks exposed to contamination.