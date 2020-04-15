South Africa: Get to Know How Science Works Before Making Claims About COVID-19

opinion

If history is anything to go by, there probably will not be a vaccine for at least another 12 months - probably 18 months. For instance, it took four years from collecting samples to licencing a mumps vaccine in the mid-1960s. It's just as well we have made significant scientific and technological advances since then.

With South Africa entering unknown territory, and notwithstanding the fact that we have either delayed or seem to be in control of the spread of Covid-19, we need as much information, as many ideas and science-based evidence, as possible. Now is not the time for peddling (political) conspiracies, and "cures" or diets, that do more harm, and have the danger of making everyone complacent, or introducing a false sense of confidence.

It is difficult to admit, but we are nowhere close to reaching the peak of infections in South Africa and the world is nowhere close to finding a cure, or a vaccination. This is precisely the time not to listen to your rabbi, or your imam, or your minister (other than when they tell you to stay at home, wear a mask and gloves, and keep your loved ones safe). I can say, without...