South Africa: Get to Know How Science Works Before Making Claims About COVID-19

15 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

If history is anything to go by, there probably will not be a vaccine for at least another 12 months - probably 18 months. For instance, it took four years from collecting samples to licencing a mumps vaccine in the mid-1960s. It's just as well we have made significant scientific and technological advances since then.

With South Africa entering unknown territory, and notwithstanding the fact that we have either delayed or seem to be in control of the spread of Covid-19, we need as much information, as many ideas and science-based evidence, as possible. Now is not the time for peddling (political) conspiracies, and "cures" or diets, that do more harm, and have the danger of making everyone complacent, or introducing a false sense of confidence.

It is difficult to admit, but we are nowhere close to reaching the peak of infections in South Africa and the world is nowhere close to finding a cure, or a vaccination. This is precisely the time not to listen to your rabbi, or your imam, or your minister (other than when they tell you to stay at home, wear a mask and gloves, and keep your loved ones safe). I can say, without...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.