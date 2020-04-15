South Africa: Water Tanker Saboteurs Read the Riot Act

15 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has warned that government will not tolerate the deliberate sabotage of government's water supply interventions for the COVID-19 outbreak.

This comes after the Minister was alerted that government's initiative to curb the spread of COVID-19 through supplying water to distressed communities was being obstructed in certain parts of the country.

In a statement, the Ministry said it had received information that certain people who benefitted from water tankering were interfering with the government's programme to roll out water tanks in affected villages.

"The Minister has been informed that some business people are sabotaging the delivery of water at the expense of ordinary people who are in desperate need of water," read the statement.

The Ministry said it was regrettable that in Bodibe, Lichtenburg, some business people reportedly emptied new water tankers that were recently supplied by government. The act, said the Ministry, was allegedly aimed at ensuring that the business is given to them.

"Vandalism is an act of sabotage. I am happy that in the North West this matter has been reported to the police. The law must take its course against those who have decided to sabotage our installations for profiteering," Sisulu said in the statement.

The department has done exceedingly well since to deliver water to communities since the process was centralised.

"It has become abundantly clear that some people who felt that they should have profited are now sabotaging the process. We call on residents to protect the tanks that have been installed in their communities," she said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.