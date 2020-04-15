South Africa: Teenager Fatally Wounded in Suspected Drive-By Shooting

press release

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga is appalled and shocked by a suspected drive-by shooting which claimed the life of a teenager and injured three other persons in Bethelsdorp last night , 14 April 2020.

It is alleged that on Tuesday evening, 14 April 2020 at about 19:00, the body of Somlezo Mfana (14) was found in an open field at the corners of Mpuku Street and William Slammert Drive in Bethelsdorp. He sustained a gunshot wound in his back.

Also, in the same evening between 18:55 and 19:20, there were reports of three other separate shooting incidents where three persons aged 14, 15 and 24 years old sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital for medical treatment. The incidents occurred in Phambile, Sweden and Romania Streets which is in close proximity of each other. The motive and circumstances surrounding all of these incidents including the murder is yet to be determined. At this stage, suspects are unknown. Preliminary reports indicate that all of the incidents may have been a drive-by shooting.

A case of murder and three cases of attempted murder is under investigation.

Lieutenant Geneal Ntshinga has instructed that a task team be immediately set up to investigate these cases. "At a time when the country is in a National lockdown to control the spread of the corona virus, there are still those criminals who have the audacity to break the rules and commit such serious and violent crimes. I urge the communities to come forward and assist us in tracing and arresting the suspects," added Lieutenant General Ntshinga.