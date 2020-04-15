South Africa: Mandrax Worth an Estimated R25 100 Confiscated in Nyanga

15 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An Intelligence driven operation, led the police to a discovery of mandrax tablets on Tuesday, 14 April 2020, in Lloyd informal settlement in Nyanga.

Members followed up on information about drugs that are sold at a dwelling, and confiscated 502 mandrax tablets during a search of the premises. A 55-year-old female was arrested and will face a charge of illegal possession of drugs.

Anyone with information about any crime related incidents is kindly requested to anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

