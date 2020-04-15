South Africa: Three Appeared in Court for the Murder of a Close Relative

press release

Three suspects, Boitumelo Brenda Marooe (37), Tokelo Mogapi (24) and Kedibone Rachel Abrams (61) appeared in court on different dates on a charge of murder. Their case is postponed to 25 May 2020 for further investigation. Brenda and Kedibone were released on R1000 bail each while Mogapi's bail was denied.

It is alleged that on 17 February 2020, Brenda went to Bloemspruit police station to report her husband, Tshepo Marooe (38) missing.

On a statement given to police, she said she last spoke to him on 14 February 2020 after he phoned her to wish her a happy valentine's day. She further said when he went missing he was wearing a brown shorts and blue Ford T-shirt.

On 26 February 2020 just before 20:00 police were alerted by a passer-by about a body at Happy Valley Park. On arrival they discovered a body of a male with three stab wounds on the left side of his chest. The wounds were inflicted with a sharp object like a knife. Although he was on a decomposing state, the clothes he was wearing were identical to the ones Tshepo was last seen wearing. . It was later confirmed that the deceased was indeed Tshepo and his car was found abandoned at a Lodge in Hilton.

Both dockets, that is the one of a missing person reported in Bloemspruit and murder reported in Parkweg were investigated together which led to the arrest of the deceased wife (Brenda Marooe), deceased's mother in law (Kedibone Abrams) and Tokelo Mogapi (Brenda's friend).

Other arrests are eminent. Investigation continues.