South Africa: Petrol Station Robbery Suspect Arrested After Returning to the Crime Scene to Fill Up

15 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A man suspected of robbing a petrol station in Chatsworth Main Road in Umhlatuzana, outside Durban, unwittingly handed himself over to police when he went to buy petrol there while officers and witnesses were still present.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the petrol station was robbed on Tuesday evening at 23:45 when a man pointed an object that "resembled a firearm" at staff demanded money, before leaving in a getaway vehicle.

"Shortly afterwards, whilst police were at the scene, the suspect arrived at the service station on foot after changing his clothing," Naicker said, adding that the man was trying to buy fuel.

Positively identified

"He was positively identified by witnesses at the scene and was placed under arrest by police officers. The vehicle used during the commission of crime was seized at the suspect's house. A silicone gun and cash were also seized by police."

He said the 26-year-old man was arrested for robbery and detained at the Bayview police station.

He is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Namibia Lockdown Extended, Restrictions Applied Nationwide

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.