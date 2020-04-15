Africa: An IMF Loan Might Just Be the Right Medicine for South Africa Right Now

15 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Gabriel Crouse

Going to the International Monetary Fund for a loan to bail South Africa out of the current economic crisis - one enormously exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic - is a no-brainer.

Should South Africa go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to borrow money? This question has gained sudden traction during the Covid-19 lockdown through (among others) debate between RW Johnson and Peter Bruce, and, higher up, between Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and the rest of the ANC. There are three ways to think about this, two relatively well-known and one shockingly overlooked.

First, there is the battle between those for whom sovereignty is the "ace" priority and those who think saving lives and livelihoods matters more.

Mboweni said, a month ago, that SA should approach the IMF to request a loan "if we run out of finance for health interventions". His case could not be more limited or clearer - saving lives matters more than whatever compromise to our fiscal sovereignty an IMF loan would entail.

Mboweni knows and made it known that saving lives matters more than saving face.

Not so the ANC. The Tripartite Alliance issued the following response: "The Secretariat is very concerned by the suggestions,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.