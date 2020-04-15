Africa: An IMF Loan Might Just Be the Right Medicine for South Africa Right Now

opinion

Going to the International Monetary Fund for a loan to bail South Africa out of the current economic crisis - one enormously exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic - is a no-brainer.

Should South Africa go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to borrow money? This question has gained sudden traction during the Covid-19 lockdown through (among others) debate between RW Johnson and Peter Bruce, and, higher up, between Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and the rest of the ANC. There are three ways to think about this, two relatively well-known and one shockingly overlooked.

First, there is the battle between those for whom sovereignty is the "ace" priority and those who think saving lives and livelihoods matters more.

Mboweni said, a month ago, that SA should approach the IMF to request a loan "if we run out of finance for health interventions". His case could not be more limited or clearer - saving lives matters more than whatever compromise to our fiscal sovereignty an IMF loan would entail.

Mboweni knows and made it known that saving lives matters more than saving face.

Not so the ANC. The Tripartite Alliance issued the following response: "The Secretariat is very concerned by the suggestions,...