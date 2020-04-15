South Africa: Old Age Grants Hold Together Many a Household

15 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Elena Moore

In a three-part series on the dynamics of Covid-19 on care and money within households, Professor Elena Moore unpacks thorny issues in intergenerational relationships, responsibilities and obligations. She outlines care-giving and financial challenges families face. This first article looks specifically at challenges in old age grant-receiving households.

Much of the focus on old age grant (OAG) recipients has understandably dealt with the system's problems during the lockdown and there have been changes to the administration of the OAG. But deeper consequences of the precarious position of many pension-headed households in South Africa are more alarming and require immediate attention.

The OAG pays R1,780 per month to more than three million people over the age of 60. When located within the broader economic and welfare system, specifically in the absence of social grants for working-age, able-bodied adults, old age grants are often the main source of income in poorer households. As such, the income is redistributed within multi-generational households, in which up to two thirds of children live. The reliance on the old age grant for many households in South Africa cannot be exaggerated and this is only set to increase during this pandemic.

Consider the following example drawn...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

