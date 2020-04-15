South Africa: Ethics and COVID-19 - How to Be Good At the End of the World

15 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Schalk Engelbrecht

The Covid-19 pandemic is not changing what it means to be good, to do the right thing, or to be a virtuous human being. It is, however, presenting and amplifying the paradigmatic moral dilemmas one only expects to confront in an Introduction to Ethics course.

Our moral capacity - the ability to think of others and to make rules for ourselves - is something singularly human.

"Two things fill me with awe," German philosopher Immanuel Kant mused, "... the starry firmament above and the moral law within." So in awe was Kant of this moral capacity ("the good will" as he called it) that his description of it sounds more like aesthetic appreciation than philosophical argument. According to Kant, "... even if [the good will] should entirely lack the capacity to carry through its purpose... then, like a jewel, it would still shine by itself, as something that has full worth in itself."

This "good will" - a key feature of Kant's ethics - is our freedom of choice, when directed by reason. Put differently, a person who possesses a good will voluntarily chooses to do their duty, to consistently and wilfully act in accordance with moral principle.

Amid the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.