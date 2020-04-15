South Africa: Ethics and COVID-19 - How to Be Good At the End of the World

opinion

The Covid-19 pandemic is not changing what it means to be good, to do the right thing, or to be a virtuous human being. It is, however, presenting and amplifying the paradigmatic moral dilemmas one only expects to confront in an Introduction to Ethics course.

Our moral capacity - the ability to think of others and to make rules for ourselves - is something singularly human.

"Two things fill me with awe," German philosopher Immanuel Kant mused, "... the starry firmament above and the moral law within." So in awe was Kant of this moral capacity ("the good will" as he called it) that his description of it sounds more like aesthetic appreciation than philosophical argument. According to Kant, "... even if [the good will] should entirely lack the capacity to carry through its purpose... then, like a jewel, it would still shine by itself, as something that has full worth in itself."

This "good will" - a key feature of Kant's ethics - is our freedom of choice, when directed by reason. Put differently, a person who possesses a good will voluntarily chooses to do their duty, to consistently and wilfully act in accordance with moral principle.

Amid the...