South Africa: Finding Money to Fight COVID-19 - Transparency and Participation Are the Bottom-Lines

15 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Kota, Sam Waterhouse and Julia Chaskalson

The questions on everyone's lips are, "Where is the money to fight Covid-19 coming from?" and "How will it be spent?"

The Budget Justice Coalition (BJC) welcomes the rapid and decisive measures put in place by the government to combat the spread of Covid-19. If it weren't for these efforts, our pandemic trajectory would have been significantly more severe than it has been to date.

While the public health sector is to be celebrated for its transparency and clear communication during this period, the attempts by Treasury to foster participation in decision-making processes about public finances and the disaster response have been very limited.

Civil society and economists have called for a pro-poor fiscal stimulus to weather this storm, but little has been said about the democratic principles of budget transparency and participation during this period.

The BJC wrote to the National Treasury on 9 April asking a number of questions about the role of civil society, transparency and public participation in decision-making processes on the impact of Covid-19 on public finances. To date, we have received no response.

Treasury's closed media briefing on 14 April didn't answer the majority of our questions. Since the BJC was not given access...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

