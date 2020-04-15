South Africa: Network Operators Forced to Drop Prices and Make Learning Accessible

15 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Network operators are being forced to come to the party to help schoolchildren and students access online content during lockdown. The scramble now shows up multiple failings in a system that has long ignored those who can't afford data.

Melissa Matrose, 14, worries more than most teens. Melissa worries about her mom going out to work in a Covid-19 world as a supervisor of community healthcare workers in the Khayelitsha area. She also worries that she's slipping behind on schoolwork as each lockdown day passes.

Schoolchildren like Melissa have long fallen through the digital cracks. They are the thousands of youngsters who cannot afford data and only have limited or no access to online learning resources. Without even a Whatsapp school group, or one for her Grade 9 class at Woodlands High in Mitchell's Plain, Melissa gets no instruction or guidance on what steps to take while being isolated at home. She says: "I don't know what to do. Sometimes I don't understand what they're doing on the TV learning channels but there's no one to ask."

Her mom, Thenjelwa Mnqaula, says data and airtime for her daughter already costs her about R450 a month. She spends about R200 a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

