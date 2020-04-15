Tunisia: National Guard Units Arrest 601 Persons for Violating General Lockdown Measure

Tunis/Tunisia — Spokesperson for the National Guard Houcem Eddine Jebabli said on Wednesday that the National Guard units took into custody till April 14, 601 persons who had violated the general lockdown measure.

He specified in this regard, that 298 fines and PVs were issued against business owners for non-compliance with closure decisions, adding that 136 people had been arrested.

"336 shops and coffee shops were closed, 379 individuals arrested and 236 fined for curfew violation," Jebabli indicated in a post published on his Facebook page reporting on the National Guard's response to compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures.

As for the measures taken by the National Guard units in the various governorates of the country regarding non-compliance with administrative procudures, the official pointed out that 21 persons had been arrested over non-compliance with the general lockdown measure. 17 individuals had been placed under house arrest and 6 others arrested for violating the curfew, he added.

During the period from March 24 to April 14, National Guard units withdrew 11,344 driving licences and 11,356 vehicle registration cards and seized 214 vehicles in the various governorates of the country.