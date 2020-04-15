Zimbabwe: UK Based Zimbabwean Nurse Dies From Coronavirus

Gladys Nyemba, a Zimbabwean nurse working in the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS), has died from coronavirus, amid fears she could have contracted the dreaded ailment in the line of duty.

Nyemba, who was based in Nottingham, worked in the NHS, an employment hub for many Zimbabwean health professionals who fled the country's economic crisis in the past two decades.

Nyemba worked for Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

There are growing fears more Zimbabweans working in the sector could be exposed to the virus.

Reports say 33% (5,733 out-of 16 888 tests) of NHS health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.

The UK is one of the world countries worst hit by the global disease and there are fears even those outside the NHS could be in danger of contracting the disease.

While Zimbabwe could be counting itself lucky for being a relatively low risk country judging by the number of confirmed cases, there could be less to celebrate when its citizens based abroad are succumbing to the ailment.