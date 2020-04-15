Namibia: Armed Robbers Walk Away With N$12

15 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

An armed robbery at the Ongwediva health centre during the early morning hours of Tuesday allegedly netted the suspects, who made off with a cash box, a grand total of N$12, while leaving behind clinical equipment, including laptops.

According to the crime report, the suspects allegedly removed the cash box through the clinic's reception window, before smashing the windows of the reception area, the HIV/AIDS testing room and the tuberculosis (TB) room.

The cleaner at the centre is said to have discovered the robbery and immediately informed the head of the health centre who alerted the police.

No arrests have been made so far and police investigations into the matter continue.

