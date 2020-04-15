Namibia: Floods Predicted for Northern Namibia

15 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE Hydrological Services of Namibia has warned communities in the northern and north-eastern parts of the country to be on high alert for possible flooding as water levels there continue to rise.

The services, which falls under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, issued this warning in its latest daily flood bulletin released last week.

According to the bulletin the Zambezi, Kavango and Kunene rivers continue to rise.

The bulletin said communities living in the Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, Kunene, Kavango West and Kavango East regions, including communities on the eastern Zambezi floodplains, should be on high alert for possible flooding.

"We don't expect the previous flood records to be reached, but the current floods and its possible impact must be rated exceptional," it read.

According to readings, the Kavango River continues to rise and has maintained its rapid rise at Rundu and Divundu Bridge where it recorded 7,61 m and 4,41 m respectively and is understood to be above its normal level.

The bulletin says the highest peak recorded at Rundu was 8,9 m on 8 April 1969.

It said the flow of water in the Kunene River at Ruacana station remains high at 613,6 cubic meters per second (m3/s) recorded on Thursday morning.

Although the floodwaters in the Cuvelai-Etosha Basin are levelling off, it said water levels in the iishanas remain high and, therefore, flood alert measures still need to be taken in the areas covering the central zone of the Cuvelai system.

The water level at the Zambezi River at Katima currently stands at 6,49 m, with its highest peak recorded on 10 April 1969 at 8,16 m, and would continue to rise in the coming days.

In addition, the bulletin said eastern Zambezi floodplains continue to rapidly fill up and there are strong backflows towards Ngoma Bridge and Lake Liambezi, while the water levels of the Chobe River at Chobe Water Villas remain high recording about 6,42 m on Thursday morning.

- Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.