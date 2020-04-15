Namibia: Omusati Has No ICU Facilities

The Omusati region is faced with a severe shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There are four district hospitals in the region which do not have the means to cater for extreme emergencies.

Currently all emergency intensive care cases in the region are referred to the Oshakati State Hospital in the Oshana region.

Erginus Endjala, regional governor of Omusati, told The Namibian last week the region is working around the clock to set up an ICU facility at Outapi District Hospital - one of the major hospitals in the region.

"We are also trying very hard to be prepared for any possible Covid-19 case in the region despite limited funds," he said.

The region is faced with another challenge as it has a lack of ventilators.

Endjala said the region needs at least 20 ventilators to help cope with Covid-19 cases.

"We have ordered about 20 ventilator machines and are hoping to receive them in the coming weeks. It may not be enough to cater for the population in the region, but we are hoping we would be able to work with having them in place to save our people's lives," he said.

Endjala said the region is at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 due to the high number of Angolan nationals who sneak into the country through various unofficial entry points to seek medical attention at hospitals in the region.

This despite both countries prohibiting foreign nationals from entering the country, he said.

"There are about four big border posts in the Omusati region and many other small entry points. Some of these border posts are further apart from each other, making it difficult for the police to conduct regular patrols," he said.

So far no Covid-19 case has been confirmed in the region, but two suspected cases were reported - of which one is a lorry driver who had travelled to South Africa.

Both have been screened and put under quarantine.

Endjala said many people - especially the youth - are still resisting preventative measures against Covid-19.

"People should stay indoors and adhere to the regulations. We do not have the capacity to handle Covid-19 should it be detected in the region, and our hospitals are already overwhelmed by the high number of patients recorded daily," he said.

The region's disaster risk management team has identified the tuberculosis ward at Outapi District Hospital to be used as an isolation centre while the incubation centre, Shaduka Guest House and the maternity shelter built by social security services at Outapi will be used as quarantine centres.

Omusati health director Alfons Amoomo could not be reached for comment.