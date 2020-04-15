Namibia: Rush for Safe Havens Continues

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed yields in local bonds upwards compared to last year as investors seek safe havens for their money.

Analysts at Simonis Storm Securities said Namibian bond yields went up by 2,69% on average.

Long duration bonds such as the G37 and G50, which mature in 17 years and 30 years, on the other hand, gained an average of 3,38% in March.

"The picture has drastically changed since Covid-19 crept in across the borders," the analysts said in a report released early this month.

The Namibian yield steepened by 269 basis points on average across the curve.

The biggest increase in yields was seen on the longer maturities, with G37 and G50 rising on average by 338 basis points, the analysts said.

They also said the expectation is that the longer end bonds will rise the most as they are more vulnerable to financial market shocks.

When investors feel good about the economy, they become less interested in safe-haven treasury securities and opt for riskier investments, but when the expectations on the economy are blurry, investors go for safer assets.

In Namibia, however, the surge in the local bond yields was also driven by institutional investors, such as pension funds which are required by law to invest 45% of their assets in the domestic market.

Analysts said the country has been experiencing a drop in the yield curve over the last year, despite junk bonds and a struggling economy.

The stronger bond yields that emerged last year are supported by high domestic demand as a result of a high local liquidity position for institutional investors and flow of funds through regulatory amendments.

The report also says the demand for short duration bonds such as G23 and other inflation-linked bonds has been declining in the first quarter compared to last year.

The analysts attribute the decline to commercial banks' fall in liquidity, which stood at N$2,8 billion in the first quarter compared to N$9,4 billion by the end of December in 2019.

Although Namibia remains in the sub-investment grade, analysts say because of the low inflation rate, bond investors continue enjoying favourable real returns

The real returns on the Namibian 10-year bond hovers above 6%, higher than the 4,4% on the South African 10-year bond.

Despite the rally in the bond yields since September 2019, high returns continue to be favourable for fixed income investors.

According to Moody's credit rating outlook, commodity and stock prices are declining and financial market volatility is expected to deteriorate the credit conditions for many African countries.

Although few African countries have eurobonds maturing this year, volatility in financial markets poses refinancing risks.

Elevated gross borrowing requirements and sensitivity to tightening domestic and external financial market liquidity conditions present challenges for some nations.

