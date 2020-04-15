Namibia: Local Tourism Vital to Sector's Survival

STAKEHOLDERS in the tourism and hospitality industry have said Namibia needs to explore options to allow domestic travel in the face of the country's lockdown to prevent a complete shutdown of the industry.

This was said by a panel comprising environment minister Pohamba Shifeta, the chairperson of the Namibia Tourism Association (NTA) Bernd Schneider and the chief executive officer of the Namibia Tourism Board Digu //Naobeb during the daily update in Windhoek yesterday.

The panel discussed the effects of the lockdown on the hospitality and tourism sector.

Schneider said the sector faces a tough ride not only for the next few weeks or months, but potentially until 2021 or longer, as the international component which contributes greatly to the industry, is also deeply affected.

"The international travel component probably will not be unrestricted as it has been, which unfortunately means that for a country like Namibia that earns huge income from international travel, the knock will not end when the lockdown is lifted," Schneider said.

He suggested that Namibia should ease the lockdown in stages to allow for at least local travel.

He said the sector currently has no business whatsoever, which has a trickle down effect for smaller businesses that depend on lodges or other hospitality facilities.

"When we speak of tourism it is not only the tour guides and lodges, it stretches further to many other small and medium businesses such as bakeries and souvenir shops that live off tours and guests. [They] are not surviving.

"We need to think about how we get out of complete lockdown into a situation where we slowly let them out," he said.

He also suggested that these services be allowed to operate under the same strict measures applied to grocery stores and other such amenities to allow business to continue.

According to Shifeta, the tourism and hospitality industry directly employs approximately 120 000 people who are currently sitting at home without pay.

The minister said while the measures are good for containing the spread of the virus, they have the potential of completely suppressing the economy.

Shifeta said the sector, which rakes in close to N$26 billion a year has already projected a decline in its capital market, and as a result employees, conservancy communities and conservation projects will suffer.

The minister said the hunting market, which brings in a large amount of revenue which is then funnelled into conservation projects, expects a decline which will have far-reaching consequences.

"Conservation and tourism are inexplicably linked.

"The hunting industry is highly affected as there is no trophy hunting. Those proceeds help to pay the game guards in community conservancies," he said.

Shifeta said the ministry generates income from trophy hunting which funds the maintenance and other activities in parks and conservancies.

Namibia Tourism Board boss //Naobeb said many businesses will go bust post-lockdown and suggested that moving forward, Namibia should consider diversifying its tourism market.

"As a destination we need to consider diversifying our markets because with these countries [highly-affected countries such as Germany, France, Italy and the USA] we don't know how fast they will rebound," he said.

Adding to what Schneider and Shifeta said, //Naobeb reasoned that this provides an ideal opportunity to think about how best to consistently develop the country's domestic travel and hospitality market.

