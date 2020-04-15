Namibia: Blood Stocks Running Low

15 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia is appealing for blood donors urgently, as the organisation is experiencing a shortage of stocks needed to save people's lives.

The Blood Transfusion Service centres in Windhoek and at Oshakati, Walvis Bay and Swakopmund are open for blood donations this week, the service said yesterday.

They are calling for blood donations to ease the critical shortage currently experiencing.

Donors needing transport in Windhoek or with queries can call (061) 386 300. The service's donation centre in Tal Street, Windhoek, is open daily until Friday from 07h00 to 16h00, in United House on Independence Avenue the centre is open from 08h30 to 16h00, and at Oshakati the donation centre on the grounds of the state hospital is open from 10h00 to 16h00.

The donation centre at Swakopmund (at 4 Ferdinand Stich Street) is open from 10h00 to 16h00 on Wednesday and Friday, while the centre at the Walvis Bay town hall is open from 10h00 to 16h00 on Thursday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.