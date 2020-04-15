Namibia: Blood Stocks Running Low

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia is appealing for blood donors urgently, as the organisation is experiencing a shortage of stocks needed to save people's lives.

The Blood Transfusion Service centres in Windhoek and at Oshakati, Walvis Bay and Swakopmund are open for blood donations this week, the service said yesterday.

They are calling for blood donations to ease the critical shortage currently experiencing.

Donors needing transport in Windhoek or with queries can call (061) 386 300. The service's donation centre in Tal Street, Windhoek, is open daily until Friday from 07h00 to 16h00, in United House on Independence Avenue the centre is open from 08h30 to 16h00, and at Oshakati the donation centre on the grounds of the state hospital is open from 10h00 to 16h00.

The donation centre at Swakopmund (at 4 Ferdinand Stich Street) is open from 10h00 to 16h00 on Wednesday and Friday, while the centre at the Walvis Bay town hall is open from 10h00 to 16h00 on Thursday.