Gambia: Fass Against COVID-19 Supports Community With Sanitary Materials

Fass Against Covid-19, a social movement of people in Fass Njaga Choi village on Monday donated 46 buckets with taps, 8 cartons of bleach, 4 cartons of Dettol, a box of detergent and 20 liters of disinfectant to their community.

The movement also sensitized the community on the WHO and Ministry of Health recommendations and guidelines towards the prevention of contracting and transmission of coronavirus. The materials will be placed in strategic locations within the village.

Alagie Wally Corr, chairman of the movement commended his team for a job well done and thanked their donors, describing their response and support as immense and without which things would have been different.

"We also hope that the materials will be utilized for the right purpose," he said.

He said they would task themselves again to strategize on mechanisms that will provide relief packages (food) for the most vulnerable in the village."

He urged everyone to remain committed to the cause, particularly donors.

Baboucarr Nyang, communications and information expert for the movement said the disease is serious and people need to understand it and take it with utmost seriousness to ensure that lives and livelihoods are taken care of.

He said there is no cure for the disease yet, saying the best method to be safe from the virus is for people to protect themselves.

Mr Nyang said Fass is one of the biggest villages in North Bank Region with many catchment villages around it, saying people coming from those villages can also use the sanitary materials to wash their hands.

Fatou Sonko, Village Development Committee chairperson thanked the movement for their foresight and commitment towards the community, saying there cannot be health without hygiene.

Alkalo, Imam and youth of the village also thanked the movement for their generosity.

Bakary Fofana, Officer-in-Charge of Fass Health Centre thanked the movement for complementing efforts of the government and health workers, saying health is the business of everybody.