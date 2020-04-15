Namibia: Income Tax Suspension Not an Option

15 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Edward Mumbuu

THE finance ministry says suspending income tax to ease the burden of Covid-19 is not an option at this stage.

Tonateni Shidhudhu, the ministry's spokesperson, said if that is allowed, it would erode the country's already narrow tax base.

His statement comes at a time Namibians are grappling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a situation that has placed many on the verge of losing their jobs.

His remarks also follow calls from certain quarters for the government to consider several interventions to safeguard the livelihoods of Namibians and the well-being of workers in general.

The idea of suspending income tax has also been thrown around by some experts, trade unionists and politicians.

"The issue of suspending income tax is not just a decision of the Ministry of Finance, but something that should be elevated to a higher level [Cabinet]," Shidhudhu said.

He added that the Namibian economy is very small and such a significant move will have a major impact on our revenue collection with long-term effects.

The highest tax on personal income in Namibia stands at 37%, while the lowest is 18%.

The Trade Union Congress of Namibia has also proposed a number of suggestions aimed at softening the impact of coronavirus on households, businesses and individuals.

Among them is the immediate suspension of mortgage bond payments for four months without accruing added interest.

The union's secretary-general, Mahongora Kavihuha, said: "Small and medium enterprises must be exempted from paying tax, but only if they commit to covering the wages of employees throughout this period."

He added the finance ministry should pay tax claims quarterly to financially support employers during this period.

"Pension rules must further be relaxed to allow employees to get access to a limited amount to cover for additional expenses during this period," he said.

Kavihuha also wants value-added tax (VAT) on all basic goods and food scrapped.

VAT is a consumption tax placed on a product whenever a value is added at each stage of the supply chain, from production to the point of sale, and stands at 15%.

"What is required is a mass mobilisation of all state resources to be placed on a war footing by stimulus measures for the economy and for employment to support jobs. The health and safety of workers come first, then the income," said Kavihuha. - Nampa

