Namibia: Economy to Bleed N$10 Billion

THE Namibian economy is estimated to lose N$10 billion in five weeks, as the government extended the national lockdown by another two weeks.

This is based on an estimated N$2 billion loss a week, revealed by the government yesterday.

According to The Namibian's calculations N$285 million would be lost per day and N$11,9 million per hour.

The extended lockdown is aimed at containing the further spread of Covid-19, with cases remaining at 16 confirmed and three recovered.

The lockdown will now last until 4 May.

The weekly losses of roughly N$2 billion would translate to approximately N$10 billion for the duration of the lockdown, including the first 21 days.

At a briefing yesterday, president Hage Geingob said the health of Namibians remains of utmost importance - despite the detrimental impact of the lockdown.

The president added Covid-19 not only threatens the lives of Namibians and the public health system, but also negatively impacts the economy.

"Our key priority shall remain curbing the spread of the disease and minimising it. Today (yesterday), cabinet met and reviewed progress on the extraordinary measures we have adopted with the dual purpose of protecting the health, safety and security of our people and the economy.

"During this period, movement within the whole country will be restricted. The regions will be grouped into zones," Geingob said.

How this will be implemented will be determined by law-enforcement agencies, he said.

The president said the government responded with urgent and aggressive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi yesterday said the economy would lose roughly N$2 billion per week as most economic activities are hibernating.

"This basically means the economy is sleeping. We are finalising our assessment on the economic impact, but we do not have a firm number. So far, the broad numbers are per week it may cost N$1,7 billion and N$2 billion. This is in terms of loss of economic activity. That is the number we are looking at, but it may be more or less, we are refining that figure," Shiimi said.

The minister said in order to strike the right balance between protecting lives and the economy, some operations, including mining, are allowed to continue subject to meeting health requirements and safeguards approved by the health ministry.

"We understand it is important to protect Namibian lives, but it is also important to protect the Namibian economy. So we have to strike the right balance between making sure the risk of transmission is mitigated and contained, but also making sure essential services are important industries that contribute to the livelihoods of Namibians," Shiimi said.

Analysts at Cirrus Capital took to Twitter saying their estimate suggests that the economy is working at approximately 40% to 45% of its productive capacity.

Based on 2019 figures, gross domestic product (GDP) per week was N$3,42 billion.

"So 55% to 60% of that (the lost GDP) is N$1,88bn to N$2,05bn per week," their post read.

The Bank of Namibia had estimated that for 2020, the Namibian economy would grow by 1,5% to reach a GDP figure of N$209 billion, but with the virus rampant, a revision is due.

