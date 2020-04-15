Namibia: Nam Students in South Africa Raring to Come Home

MARTHA Iipito, a Namibian student at North-West University in South Africa, says she wants the Covid-19 pandemic to end so that classes can resume and students can return home.

South Africa went on a 21-day shutdown on 27 March to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has at the time of going to print taken the lives of 27 people and infected 2 415.

Last week, SA president Cyril Ramaphosa extended the lockdown for two more weeks.

The country confirmed its first coronavirus case on 5 March.

The rapid spread of the virus has also taken a toll on the South African economy, which was already in a recession before the outbreak.

The government has forced all industries to close, except those deemed essential.

As from 12 April, there have been 19 confirmed cases in the North West province where Iipito stays.

"In Potchefstroom, where I am, one case was confirmed a few days ago. I'm following the rules that were imposed by applying social distancing and keeping everything clean," she says.

Iipito says even though they are locked down, they are still allowed to go out and buy essential items.

"Moving around our residence is not restricted even though there is not much to do. We're not locked up in our rooms all day long, but we're not allowed to socialise in groups of more than five people," she says.

She says she did not return home to Namibia, because she felt the possibility of contracting the virus on the way was high and she did not want to go through 14 days of quarantine.

Iipito says on top of this, returning to SA would have been another issue.

Another student, Unombuiro Kauteza, who lives at CampusKey, a private student accommodation in Potchefstroom, told The Namibian last week students received emails during the lockdown informing them they would not be forced to move out, but would have to adhere to strict rules.

Kauteza says anyone found breaking the rules would be evicted.

This includes no visitors, sleepovers, group gatherings of over five people, or alcohol.

Students have been receiving free laundry tokens and uncapped Wi-Fi during the lockdown.

"All the banks in Potchefstroom are closed for now and in the shops you are only allowed to buy essentials such as food. The government said if any shop sells things which are not essential, they have to pay a certain fee," she says.

Kauteza says they are expected to start online classes soon.

"I am very concerned about my academics . . . I know after the lockdown academics will be difficult," she says.

A Namibian industrial engineering student at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth says since the start of the lockdown he has only left his residence once.

Armand Hagen says the police set up roadblocks where people are often stopped, and everything is closed "like a Sunday afternoon".

"Lockdown restrictions include a ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. There's also active encouragement to travel as little as possible," he says.

Hagen says he did not return to Namibia because of uncertainty.

"I was unsure whether it would be best for me to be here or in Windhoek," he says.

He says there are confirmed cases in Walmer, Port Elizabeth, but it is hard to determine how many with all the misinformation going around.

He says he is worried about the extension of the lockdown and having to go out to the grocery store to restock.

"Days under lockdown are the same and I find it difficult to remain productive. There is little coming from the university with only updates on the current virus situation," he says.

REPATRIATION

Namibia's high commissioner in South Africa, Veiccoh Nghiwete, on Monday said they have received 20 requests from Namibians who want to return home, and they are facilitating their departure in consultation with their headquarters and the South African authorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nghiwete said the decision to repatriate Namibians lies with the Namibian government.

He said the mission's role is only to facilitate repatriation based on requests.

"The High Commission remains open and has continued to assist Namibians who are experiencing any problems during this difficult period," he said.

The mission facilitated the repatriation of Namibians stranded at OR Tambo International Airport on 26 March on the eve of the lockdown.

There are 5 000 to 10 000 Namibians living in South Africa, most of whom have permanent residency in SA or are students.

He said the mission has set up a database for Namibians living in South Africa.

Nghiwete said they have appealed for Namibians living in South Africa to register with the High Commission.