Namibia: Parliament Official Faces Drink-and-Drive Charge

15 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

A SENIOR National Assembly official appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor yesterday.

Immanuel Nehoya (54) appeared in the dock before magistrate Atutala Shikalepo on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, alternatively driving with an excessive blood-alcohol level.

A police spokesperson reported during the past weekend that Nehoya, who is a deputy director at the National Assembly, was arrested at about 21h50 on Friday evening in Wanaheda in Windhoek, after he had been stopped by the police, and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol while driving.

Nehoya was released on bail of N$8 000 following his arrest.

His court appearance yesterday ended with his case being postponed to 10 July to await a blood sample laboratory test result.

Nehoya's bail has been extended.

Defence lawyer Boris Isaacks represented Nehoya, while the state was represented by public prosecutor Michael Munika.

