Angola: COVID-19 - Over 100 People Arrested for Defying Restrictions

Saurimo — National Police arrested 148 citizens for disobeying the State of Emergency on Tuesday in eastern Lunda Sul province.

The officers also seized 68 motorcycles used to perform taxi services in defiance for the rule in force, according to the Provincial Interior Ministry Office of Lunda Sul.

The Interior Ministry's Office reports in its note high turnout in various public, with some for taking taxi and others walking without any precautions.

Lunda Sul has no positive case confirmed of covid-19, but 464 people are said to be in quarantine - 449 nationals and 15 foreigners, stressed the source.

As result of defying the State of Emergency and the practice of price speculation, seven cases are facing between three months to two years of suspended sentences, converted into fines.