Angola: COVID-19 - Over 100 People Arrested for Defying Restrictions

15 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — National Police arrested 148 citizens for disobeying the State of Emergency on Tuesday in eastern Lunda Sul province.

The officers also seized 68 motorcycles used to perform taxi services in defiance for the rule in force, according to the Provincial Interior Ministry Office of Lunda Sul.

The Interior Ministry's Office reports in its note high turnout in various public, with some for taking taxi and others walking without any precautions.

Lunda Sul has no positive case confirmed of covid-19, but 464 people are said to be in quarantine - 449 nationals and 15 foreigners, stressed the source.

As result of defying the State of Emergency and the practice of price speculation, seven cases are facing between three months to two years of suspended sentences, converted into fines.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Namibia Lockdown Extended, Restrictions Applied Nationwide

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.