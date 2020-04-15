Angola: COVID-19 - Number of People in Quarantine Rises in Bie

Cuito — The number of people in institutional and home quarantine rose from 57 to 845 in central Bie province.

This was due to the Executive's decision to lift the cordon sanitaire that allowed people, who were in Luanda, to return to their regions on 11 - 13 April.

The Provincial Director of Health in Bié, João Campos, who confirmed the fact, also regretted that two people escaped from institutional quarantine in the municipality of Chinguar, reducing the number to 12.

He also said that 87 citizens from Luanda were discharged from quarantine in the nine municipalities in Bie province, for the lack of symptoms of pandemic.

The health sector continues to work with Red Cross of Angola (CVA) on tracking of possible cases of covid-19.

Angolan head of State João Lourenço announced on Thursday (9), the extension of the State of Emergency for another 15 days, from April 11, and running until 11:59 pm on April 25.