Angola: COVID-19 - Number of People in Quarantine Rises in Bie

15 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The number of people in institutional and home quarantine rose from 57 to 845 in central Bie province.

This was due to the Executive's decision to lift the cordon sanitaire that allowed people, who were in Luanda, to return to their regions on 11 - 13 April.

The Provincial Director of Health in Bié, João Campos, who confirmed the fact, also regretted that two people escaped from institutional quarantine in the municipality of Chinguar, reducing the number to 12.

He also said that 87 citizens from Luanda were discharged from quarantine in the nine municipalities in Bie province, for the lack of symptoms of pandemic.

The health sector continues to work with Red Cross of Angola (CVA) on tracking of possible cases of covid-19.

Angolan head of State João Lourenço announced on Thursday (9), the extension of the State of Emergency for another 15 days, from April 11, and running until 11:59 pm on April 25.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Namibia Lockdown Extended, Restrictions Applied Nationwide

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.