Angola: COVID-19 - Luanda Vulnerable Families Get Assistance

Luanda — At least 61,000 vulnerable families of Luanda province-based Municipalities receive basic goods, said on Tuesday Luanda governor, Sérgio Luther Rescova.

The governor confirmed this at a press conference, stressing that the action covers vulnerable members registered with the Municipal Administrations.

Benefiting from ten-essential products are the elderly, the people with disabilities, shelter centres and other vulnerable populations, as part of the National Programme for Strengthening the Basic Social Protection System, aimed to halt Covid-19.

Luther Rescova said that about 61 families have already been registered in the province of Luanda, but he would not reveal the exact number.

"We have a group of vulnerable people registered with the Municipal Administrations who, even before this situation, they have been benefiting from assistance", he explained.

As for the participation in the process, Luther Rescova highlighted the support of churches and civil society associations.

He also announced plan to move in the next few days 190 elderly people and permanent workers in order to improve the conditions of the site for better accommodation on their (elderly) return.