Ugandan Refugee Commits Suicide Outside UNHCR Offices in Nairobi

15 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Tom Malaba

A Uganda refugee in Kenya on Easter Monday committed suicide outside the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in Westland, Nairobi.

The 28-year-old Aneste Mweru, allegedly hanged himself after going days without food and when he went to the UNHCR offices, he was turned away. Sources said that out of frustration, he used a white scarf to hang himself on a tree on Waiyaki way.

Ugandan Embassy officials in Nairobi did not respond to media inquiries, saying they are yet to get details regarding the death.

UNHCR office in Nairobi confirmed the death of the refugee and said they were saddened to learn of his demise.

"We, at UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, are profoundly shocked and saddened by the tragic death and apparent suicide of a refugee today in Nairobi. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. We ask everyone to kindly respect his dignity and the dignity and privacy of his family, and to desist from circulating pictures of the deceased," a statement from the refugee agency reads.

"The deceased person, a Ugandan national was recognised as a refugee by the Government of Kenya. We are in close contact with the Kenyan police, who have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death. UNHCR is also in regular contact with the refugee community and relevant authorities to ensure that any required support is provided and to prevent the spread of misinformation," the statement further reads.

According to the statement, UNHCR is concerned about the growing challenges faced by refugees and asylum-seekers as well as communities hosting them, in meeting their basic needs in the current difficult context.

"UNHCR will continue to do its utmost to deliver critical protection and assistance to the nearly 500,000 refugees and asylum-seekers living in Kenya, especially during these challenging times."

How it happened

It is reported that several refugees who had gone to the UNHCR offices with the deceased said Mweru had complained of severe hunger and after seeing no hope of rescue, he went to the beg for food donations outside the UNHCR offices.

His colleagues said he was ordered by security guards to leave but he refused to relent until he was roughed up. The refugees said he crawled to the nearest tree, climbed it and hanged himself.

According to the friends, the UNHCR offices closed for Easter holidays last week and by the time Mweru committed suicide on Monday, there was no one to attend to him.

Kilimani Sub-County Police Commander Lucas Ogara said investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death of the refugee.

Refugees in Kenya have severally complained of being abandoned by the government since the outbreak of Covid-19 and said they could be at risk of contracting the disease.

However, the Kenya government has rejected the accusations and ordered the refugees to go to camps where they can be assisted.

