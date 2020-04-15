Africa: ONE Responds to G20 Decision to Suspend Debt Repayments

Photo: @g20org
G20 Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors met by video conference
15 April 2020
ONE (London)
press release

Today, G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors agreed to suspend debt repayments for the world’s poorest countries for the remainder of 2020 as part of its COVID-19 action plan. This includes supporting a time-bound suspension on government debt and calling on private creditors and multilateral development banks to follow suit.

Gayle Smith, President and CEO of The ONE Campaign, said:

“The G20’s decision to suspend debt repayments for the world’s most vulnerable countries is a vital first step in this ongoing crisis, and will enable those countries to prioritise fighting COVID-19 and to withstand the first wave economic impact of this global pandemic.

“We won’t beat this virus until we beat it everywhere. And we won’t limit the economic impact of this pandemic unless we secure a truly global recovery that leaves no one behind.

“It is now critical that the world builds on this important first step, and we now look to private creditors, the IMF and World Bank to do their part.”

Edwin Ikhouria, Africa Executive Director of The ONE Campaign, said: 

“As Africa faces the danger of slipping into a new debt crisis, we strongly urge the G20 to not only extend the debt suspension agreement to the poorest countries, but also every country in Africa through 2021.  Many that are not included – South Africa, Egypt and others – face tremendous economic pressure as they fight the virus.

“Ultimately, the debt repayment suspension is a short-term solution, as many of these countries will struggle to meet spiralling debt costs.  We will also need a longer-term plan to restructure the debt.”

Notes to editors 

  • The latest report by ONE highlights the poorest countries in the world owe at least $41 billion in debt service in 2020 — $18 billion is owed to governments, $10.4 billion to private lenders, and $12.5 billion to multilaterals.
  • Globally, 64 countries — 30 of which in Sub-Saharan Africa — spend more on repaying public debt than investment on public health. For example, The Gambia spends 9 times more on debt repayment than its annual health budget. Similarly, Angola and the Republic of Congo spend 6 times more on external debt repayment than their health budgets.

Read the original article on ONE.

More on This
G20 Offers Debt Payment Respite During Covid-19 Crisis
How COVID-19 Debt Relief for Africa Will Help World Economies
IMF: Africa Faces Unprecedented Threat to Development
France Supports Debt Moratorium As Continental Recession Looms
COVID-19 - IMF, World Bank's Debt Relief Plans for Small Nations
Coronavirus Creates Recession for African Economies - World Bank
UN Protests as U.S. Halts Funding to World Health Organization
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 ONE. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Namibia Lockdown Extended, Restrictions Applied Nationwide

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.