Africa: COVID-19 Situation Update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 7 (15 April 2020)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases continue to rise rapidly across the African continent. No new countries have been affected since our last situation report on 8 April 2020 (External Situation Report 6). To date, 45 (96%) out of 47 Member States of the WHO African Region have reported COVID-19 cases. Comoros and Lesotho are the only Member States with no reported cases to date.

Over the past week, there has been a 51% increase in the number of cases and a 60% increase in the number of deaths reported in the WHO African Region. As of 14 April 2020 (epidemiological week 16), a cumulative total of 10 759 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 520 deaths (case fatality ratio CFR:4.8%) have been reported across the 45 affected countries in the region. The list of affected countries and their respective number of cases and deaths is presented in Table 1.

Figures 1 and 2 show the daily and weekly distribution of cases by country, respectively. Although a rapid increase in the weekly number of reported cases has been observed since week 9 (week ending 1 March 2020), this trend appears to have substantially slowed down between weeks 14 and 15. Indeed, between weeks 9 and 12, the percent increase in weekly cases ranged between 400% and 600%. In weeks 13, 14 and 15, the percent increase was 179%, 36% and 5%, respectively. The highest number of weekly reported cases was reached during week 15 (week ending 12 April 2020), with 3 294 reported cases across the region. The most affected countries in the WHO African Region are: South Africa (2 415 cases), Algeria (2 070 cases), Cameroon (855 cases), Cote d’Ivoire (638 cases), Ghana (636), Niger (570) and Burkina Faso (515 cases). Together, these countries account for 66% of the cases reported in the region.

Between weeks 14 and 15 a decreasing trend in the weekly case incidence was observed in Algeria and Cameroon, while an increasing trend occurred in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Niger and South Africa. Among countries that reported over 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest case fatality ratios (CFR) were observed in Algeria (CFR: 15.7%), Democratic Republic of the Congo (CFR: 8.3%), Mali (CFR: 8.1%) and Burkina Faso (CFR: 5.4%). Figure 3 shows the distribution of cases by week of notification in the six most affected countries.

Information on sex and age is currently available for 2 428 (23%) and 1 892 (18%) cases, respectively. The male to female ratio among the confirmed cases is 1.7, and the median age is 41 years old (range: 0 - 105). The distribution of cases according to age and sex is presented in figure 4; older males continue to be disproportionately affected by this outbreak.