Nigeria Records 34 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 407

Photo: NCDC / Twitter
#COVID19 in Nigeria 4 April 2020
15 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 407 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 18 new cases, Kano 12, Katsina two, while Delta and Niger recorded one each.

It said: "As at 11:20 pm on April 15, there are 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 128 persons have been discharged with 12 deaths."

Breakdown of the figures show that Lagos has 232 new cases, Federal Capital Territory 58, Osun 20, Kano 16, Edo 15, Oyo 11, Ogun nine, Katsina seven, Bauchi, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom six each, Kwara and Delta four each, Ondo three, Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers and Nigeria two each, while Benue and Anambra have one each.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.