South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 2 506 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

press release

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2 506. The total number of tests conducted to date is 90 515.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG

930

WESTERN CAPE

657

KWAZULU - NATAL

519

EASTERN CAPE

199

FREE STATE

97

LIMPOPO

25

NORTH WEST

23

MPUMALANGA

22

NORTHERN CAPE

16

UNALLOCATED

18

It is with sadness that we report 7 new COVID-19 related deaths. Six of these deaths are from KwaZulu and one of them is from the Gauteng. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating these patients.

PROVINCE

SEX

AGE

DATE OF DEATHh

COMORBIDITIES

KZN

FEMALE

71

10/04/20

Diabetes, hypertension, renal failure

KZN

MALE

79

10/04/20

Unknown

KZN

FEMALE

86

09/04/20

Hypertension

KZN

MALE

91

12/04/20

Diabetes

KZN

FEMALE

73

13/04/20

Diabetes, hypertension

KZN

FEMALE

79

13/04/20

Unknown

GAUTENG

MALE

50

13/04/20

Chronic asthma