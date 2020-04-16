Mauritius: COVID-19 - Mauritius Receives Half a Million of Hydroxychloroquine Tablets From India

15 April 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Mauritius received, today, half a million of Hydroxychloroquine tablets, a drug effective for treating Covid-19, from the Government of India. The consignment is the first part of the 13 tons of essential life saving medicines that have been earmarked for Mauritius. A second consignment from India will follow in coming weeks.

According to the press release issued by the High Commission of India, this evening, the consignment which arrived on a special Air India cargo flight from Delhi, is a gesture of friendship and goodwill from the Government of India. Mauritius' request for Hydroxychloroquine tablets has been granted despite a restriction on the export of this drug continues to be in force in India due to the unprecedented prevailing difficult situation caused bythe Covid-19 global pandemic.

Mauritius is one of the first countries to receive supplies of this medicine after a special exemption was granted to a few countries. In these difficult times, India reiterates its support to the Government of Mauritius as well as its commitment to contributing to the public health and welfare of Mauritians.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

