Mauritius: Consumer Affairs Unit Sanctions Non-Compliant Traders

Following several complaints received from consumers, Officers of the Consumer Affairs Unit (CAU), under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection, with the support of Health Inspectors from the Local Government, and Police Officers, visited 1 412 trade outlets from 06 to 15 April 2020.

The CAU has the responsibility of enforcing the various consumer legislations and of providing overall consumer satisfaction and security. Consequently, during those visits, 1 689 contraventions were issued to traders notably for: prices not affixed on shelves; prices higher than prescribed and; trading without business registration.

Moreover, for the same period, 523 complaints were also registered on the hotline 185 of the CAU, which has been put at the disposal of the public to report trade outlets that do not operate according to the established rules of the Consumer Protection (Price and Supplies Control) Act.

In addition, initiatives have been undertaken for possible legal action against traders who were fined, and officers concerned are pursuing their rounds across the country.

The public is advised to report any non-compliance from traders to the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection on the hotline 185.

