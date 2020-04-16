Rwanda: SACA Optimistic for Successful Maiden Season After Pandemic

16 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

ADRIEN Niyonshuti, the head coach of Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA), is upbeat that his side will have a successful debut season in local cycling after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The Nzove-based club are due to make their maiden appearance in the Rwanda Cycling Cup, a year-round championship, this year following the merger of two former sides - Fly Cycling Club and Les Amis Sportif de Rwanda.

But, even before their first race in Rwanda, SACA have fired early warning to archrivals after their star rider, Moise Mugisha, finished second at this year's Tour du Rwanda last month while, the club was fifth in team classification.

"We will forward to our first season once the pandemic is over, and hopefully it will be over soon," said Niyonshuti, a two-time Olympian. "We want to start as genuine contenders for the top prizes in every race, being a new team will not intimidate us."

Mugisha, 23, finished 52 seconds behind Tour du Rwanda 2020 winner, Natnael Tesfazion, ahead of pre-race favourites such as former Samuel Mugisha and Joseph Areruya.

"I really enjoyed coaching my boys in the Tour du Rwanda, and I am proud of our performance. Even during lockdown, the riders are doing their best in individual home training and we are confident we will have a successful season," added Niyonshuti.

SACA are also eligible to compete in international races following their registration as a UCI continental team earlier this year.

To strengthen their credentials, the club have signed former Ignite Benediction Club rider Jean Bosco Nsengimana, winner of the 2015 Tour du Rwanda.

Read the original article on New Times.

