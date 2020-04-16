Kenya: Hennessy Responds After Sonko Donates Alcohol in COVID-19 Fight

15 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Hennessy has come out to refute claims by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko that their drink or any other alcoholic beverage can protect a consumer from the coronavirus.

"Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating across different media channels on Tuesday 14 of April 2020, alleging that the consumption of Hennessy helps to fight Covid-19," said a statement from the local distributor of the cognac.

This was in response to video circulated by Sonko where he said he had included Hennessy in Covid-19 care packages distributed to the poor in the city.

Hennessy denounced the position taken by the city county boss, saying their alcoholic beverage, or any other, does not cure or protect one from the Covid-19.

"Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus," a statement signed by country manager, Anne-Claire Delamarre, reads in part.

Sonko had on Tuesday made a food donation to Nairobi residents and included small bottles of Hennessy which he claimed would make life easier for them.

The politician claimed research done by the World Health Organisation had proven alcohol helps to cure the virus that has resulted in nearly 130,000 deaths globally.

"In line with the WHO and Ministry of Health of Kenya, Hennessy advises on washing hands regularly with soap and water or hydro-alcoholic gels, wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and staying at home," the French distiller said.

Hennesy is a French brandy distiller with headquarters located in Cognac, France.

Kenya had recorded 225 cases of Covid-19 and ten deaths as of Wednesday.

