Kenya: Massive Power Outage Hits Parts of Nairobi After Evening Downpour

15 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Heavy downpour on Wednesday evening has caused power outage in several parts of the city with many roads flooded and trees uprooted.

Many city residents got caught by the rains as they rushed home to beat the dusk to dawn curfew.

The traffic in and out of the city was also affected for more than two hours.

Kenya Power Company, in a statement, confirmed that sections of Nairobi are currently experiencing power outage following the downpour.

According to the company, estates within Westlands such as Kitusuru, Nyari, Runda, Gigiri, Kileleshwa Loresho Eastleigh and other parts of Nairobi like Githurai, Kangemi, and Gachie, are in darkness.

"The heavy rains uprooted trees which fell on sections of electricity feeders serving several city estates," the company explained.

RAINY SEASON

The company's Network Management boss Eng James Mwaura said that repairing the damage may not be possible tonight because it involves replacements of gadgets which are not available as of now.

"In some instances, it will not be possible to restore supplies tonight, due to the severity of the damage and the intricate nature of repairs and replacement of broken conductors," he said.

He however gave a reassurance that an emergency team has been deployed to cut the branches of the trees and clear the power as it steps up effort to restore power.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had warned that some parts of the country will receive heavy rainfall in the next seven days with April being the peak of the rainy season in the country.

According to the latest weather forecast, heavy rains of above 70 mm will be experienced in Narok, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Kitui, Tharaka, Murang'a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Tana River, Garissa, Mombasa and Kwale Counties.

