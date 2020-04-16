Malawi: Hyena Spotted At Mzuzu University, Spread Fear

Officials at Mzuzu University are warning members of staff that a hyena has been spotted on campus.

A memo from the University security say the hyena was spotted by security guards at night.

The university says it has engaged the Department of Parks and Wildlife to kill it.

The memo says the department of Wildlife has since verified that footprints around the campus are of a hyena.

It is said guards had spotted the hyena on Monday and Tuesday nights before the wildlife department was consulted.

In the memo, Security Liaison Officer Mr T.K Chimphako has advised members of staff to observe caution when moving especially at night.

The school is currently closed following the presidential decree as fears of the spreading Covid-19 have rocked Malawi.

