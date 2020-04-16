South Africa: Cycle Zen - How to Switch Off Unwelcome Thoughts

opinion

Some people will tell you they come up with brilliant ideas while they cycle. Mostly, though, our minds just keep recycling rubbish. Don Pinnock wondered if he could make the nonsense stop. So, when lockdown ends, here's something to try.

It began with irritation at the rubbish that spooled through my mind while cycling. Conversation replay loops, situation re-runs, fantasising about stuff to buy, conquests, adventures untaken. The answer I should have given to a question but only thought of later.

All seemingly unstoppable mind pollution while my body got on with the business of pumping the pedals. So unnecessary. It was driving me mad. How to stop it?

But trying to block thinking is like wanting to stop balancing on a downhill run. Bordering on the impossible because it's so automatic - rather like having tug of war between your left and right hand. It also puts will and mind in opposite corners of the ring glaring at each other. And mind has big muscles from lots of daily practice.

Quite out of the blue - all hail serendipity - I came upon this story.

A young man went to a Zen master and asked if he could join...