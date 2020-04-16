Tanzania COVID-19 Cases Jump to 88 As 29 More Test Positive in Two Days

15 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 88 in Tanzania on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 after 29 more people tested positive of the viral disease.

On Tuesday, the government put the total number of Covid-19 cases at 53.

Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement on Wednesday that the 29 were confirmed positive during tests that were conducted on Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

"All the patients are Tanzanian nationals whereby 26 are in Dar es Salaam, two are in Mwanza while one is in Kilimanjaro," said Ms Mwalimu noting that while the patients were under treatment, the task of looking for those that they had come into contact with has already started.

Earlier in the day, Ms Mwalimu's counterpart for the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Mr Hamad Rashid Mohammed, announced six new Covid-19 cases in the Isles, saying one of them (of the six) had died.

According to Ms Mwalimu, the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 in the country stands at four while 11 have recovered from the viral disease.

Read the original article on Citizen.

