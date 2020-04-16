Rwanda: COVID-19 - Rwanda Reports Five More Recoveries, Two New Cases

15 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Wednesday, April 15, confirmed five more recovered cases of COVID-19 and two new cases.

The two new cases were drawn from the 923 samples tested the same day.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new positive cases were identified through tracing of people who might have come in contact with previously confirmed cases.

As of now, the country has 136 total reported Coronavirus cases, of which 54 have now been discharged from COVID-19 treatment centres.

All patients, according to the Ministry of Health, are currently in stable condition and have been isolated.Meanwhile, as the number of confirmed cases surge, the country has taken several measures to curb the spread of this pandemic, the recent one being the usage of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to raise awareness about the pandemic in local communities.

The country is also under a lockdown that after extension is expected to go through Sunday, April 19.

The Ministry reiterated that patients should facilitate the tracing exercise by disclosing people who came in contact with them.

In addition to self-distancing and frequent washing of hands, general citizens were also urged to report COVID-19 symptoms like dry cough, shortness of breath and fever, as early as possible so as to help the country contain this pandemic.

Globally, coronavirus cases have risen to more than two million while the death toll now stands at over 132,930 and 508,380 recovered cases.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

