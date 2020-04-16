Rwanda: City Trader Intercepted Relocating Liquor Business to Evade Tax

A man, whose liquor store had been closed over tax arrears, was arrested on Tuesday morning while relocating his business after he broke the padlock and entered his shop.

Emmanuel Ndahimana, the owner of EMA Wonderful Shop located in Nyabugogo, Nyarugenge District was arrested by the Revenue Protection Unit (RPU) at Giti Kinyoni at about 9am as he was transporting 25 boxes of assorted alcoholic drinks to Nzove, a trading centre on the outskirts of Kigali.

Ndahimana was arrested alongside one Jean Bosco Karegeya, the driver, whom he had hired to transport the goods.

The vehicle registration number RAA 087T, Toyota Hilux type, which they were using was also impounded.

In January this year, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) Enforcement Division placed a padlock at EMA Wonderful Shop-a liquor store-owned by Ndahimana over accrued taxes amounting to Rwf54 million.

He had been required to clear the taxes before reopening his business.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera, said that Ndahimana was trying to evade taxes and together with Karegeya, they violated government directives on fighting and preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"The threat of coronavirus we are facing at the moment is bigger than this unlawful act. We expect everyone to comply with the directives, avoid unnecessary movements, transporting non-essential things, and abusing the granted privilege to operate in this period," said Kabera.

The vehicle which was being used to transport the goods had a "pass" to transport foodstuffs in this period of the lockdown.

It is said that Ndahimana was attempting to relocate some of his goods from the shop just in case RRA decided to impound all his goods to recover tax arrears.

Ndahimana told the media that he intended hide the drinks in Nzove before selling them.

"I violated the government directives of staying home, broke into my shop closed by Rwanda Revenue Authority and took out the goods unlawfully. I can only beg for forgiveness," said Ndahimana.

His driver, Karegeya, said that he had been paid Rwf50000 to transport the goods to Nzove. He equally asked to be forgiven for violating the directives and using his vehicle in non-essential, unauthorized and unlawful activities.

Kabera warned against violating the orders, engaging in unnecessary activities and lying to Police so as to engage in acts which put people's lives at risk of getting infected with and spreading the pandemic.

Under article 199 of the East African Community Management Act, which is also used in Rwanda, it specifies a penalty of US$5000 to a driver found driving a vehicle with goods while the vehicle and goods are auctioned.