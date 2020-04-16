Angola: COVID-19 - Transparency in Free Water Distribution Plan

15 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The free distribution plan of water to the population, as part of measures to halt covid-19, is taking place with transparency, the Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges has said.

On Monday, the Public Water Company (EPAL-EP), with the support of its partners, provided a total of 2,534,000 liters of water free of charge, according to a press release delivered to Angop.

Eighty tank trucks, including hospitals, penitentiary units, communities and some public and private entities were involved in the process, that covered some zones of Luanda province, including urban districts of Sambizanga and Ingombota.

Some beneficiaries acknowledged the success of the operation, claiming that the process took place with greatest transparency possible without bribery and corruption. The visit also covered the neighbourhoods in Belas and Talatona municipalities.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.