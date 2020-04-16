Angola: COVID-19 - Transparency in Free Water Distribution Plan

Luanda — The free distribution plan of water to the population, as part of measures to halt covid-19, is taking place with transparency, the Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges has said.

On Monday, the Public Water Company (EPAL-EP), with the support of its partners, provided a total of 2,534,000 liters of water free of charge, according to a press release delivered to Angop.

Eighty tank trucks, including hospitals, penitentiary units, communities and some public and private entities were involved in the process, that covered some zones of Luanda province, including urban districts of Sambizanga and Ingombota.

Some beneficiaries acknowledged the success of the operation, claiming that the process took place with greatest transparency possible without bribery and corruption. The visit also covered the neighbourhoods in Belas and Talatona municipalities.