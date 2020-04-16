Zimbabwe: WFP Pledges Continued Support

The World Food Programme (WFP) has pledged to continue distributing food aid to vulnerable groups across the country.

Over five million people in the country are in need of food after the country experienced drought during the 2018-19 cropping season.

WFP Zimbabwe said in a statement issued this week that it was targeting the needy especially those affected by Covid-19 and drought.

"WFP has a critical role to play by sustaining its scaled-up food assistance programme and must be able to deliver at full capacity while supporting the country's response to the pandemic," it said.

It said it is pre-positioning three months of food and cash assistance, rolling out new risk-control measures at distribution points by increasing the number to prevent overcrowding, initiating hand washing and monitored social distancing.

The UN agency said it was also launching a communications campaign to convey essential health and safety information to the beneficiaries of its programme.

WFP said it was appealing to the international community for about US$130 million to sustain and enhance their feeding schemes up to August.

WFP Zimbabwe said it was planning to assist 4,1 million people this month up from 3,7 million people last month although the target might not be achieved due to lack of funding.

"The total number of food insecure people stands at 7,7 million, more than half the population.

"The US$130 million is part of a total food assistance requirement of US$472 million through to December," said WFP Zimbabwe.