Zimbabwe: WFP Pledges Continued Support

16 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nesia Mhaka

The World Food Programme (WFP) has pledged to continue distributing food aid to vulnerable groups across the country.

Over five million people in the country are in need of food after the country experienced drought during the 2018-19 cropping season.

WFP Zimbabwe said in a statement issued this week that it was targeting the needy especially those affected by Covid-19 and drought.

"WFP has a critical role to play by sustaining its scaled-up food assistance programme and must be able to deliver at full capacity while supporting the country's response to the pandemic," it said.

It said it is pre-positioning three months of food and cash assistance, rolling out new risk-control measures at distribution points by increasing the number to prevent overcrowding, initiating hand washing and monitored social distancing.

The UN agency said it was also launching a communications campaign to convey essential health and safety information to the beneficiaries of its programme.

WFP said it was appealing to the international community for about US$130 million to sustain and enhance their feeding schemes up to August.

WFP Zimbabwe said it was planning to assist 4,1 million people this month up from 3,7 million people last month although the target might not be achieved due to lack of funding.

"The total number of food insecure people stands at 7,7 million, more than half the population.

"The US$130 million is part of a total food assistance requirement of US$472 million through to December," said WFP Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.